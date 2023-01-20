IGP Breaks Silence On Prophecies

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare says there is no prohibition on prophecies but they must be within the confines of the law.

According to him, the Ghana Police Service seeks to ensure that prophecies are communicated in a way that does not cause fear and panic.

“We don’t know what language God speaks and who interprets it to who but the point is that if God speaks to you and then you out there, ask the same God to give you guidance as to how you are supposed to communicate it so that it will not affect the life of individuals”, the IGP broke his silence on the criticisms leveled against him in the wake of Police measures to curb irresponsible Prophesy when he appeared at the Public Accounts Committee.

Dr. Dampare explained that most pastors resort to prophesying to cause fear and panic for showmanship without regards to the law hence the need to sanitize the system.

“Before I became IGP nobody prophesied about me. Now i’m IGP everybody is prophesying about me. I have no problem about it because I’m a public Figure but why should it be such that you find something about me, you have to show and tell the whole world that I’m about to die”, he questioned.

“We are not against prophecies, go ahead and prophesise, but, when God speaks to you, carry it in a manner that will ensure the sanctity of our nation”, the IGP told Pastors.

By Vincent Kubi