Adwoa Safo storms Parliament

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo today, November 11, joined her colleagues in the House after a long hiatus.

The former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection reportedly returned to the country after months of absence.

She was spotted in Parliament wearing a red coat during proceedings in Parliament.

The embattled lawmaker belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) requested for leave of absence in 2021 to attend to personal issues.

However, in the recent ruling of the Speaker of Parliament, it was highly anticipated on the agenda that the Dome-Kwabenya seat would be declared vacant.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in his ruling dismissed the motion filed by the Majority in Parliament to declare the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s seat vacant.

The Majority Leader in Parliament expressed his disappointment with Dome-Kwabenya MP for accusing the caucus of witch-hunting her.

The Speaker, Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin gave his ruling based on three (3) reasons namely,

Unpermitted absence, inability to appear in parliament for fifteen consecutive sittings without permission, and inability to give tangible reasons for her absenteeism.

However, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is of the view that the honourable speaker has a total misunderstanding of the constitution, and he does not agree with the speaker’s ruling.

“The report of the Committee is subject to the consideration of the house. That the preliminary objection raised by the Majority Leader to the admissibility of the motion to the committee is hereby dismissed in limine.” Speaker ruled