Miss Malaika Ghana Finals Tomorrow

Ama Tutuwaa Osei Akoto, Miss Malaika Ghana 2021

The final event of this year’s edition of the annual Miss Malaika beauty pageant will take place on Saturday, November 12 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

This year’s event, which is the 20th edition, will double as a homecoming of past queens and delegates over the last 19 years.

It would be a night of beauty, intelligence and music, a night where ten young beautiful ladies would compete for the ultimate Miss Malaika 2022 crown.

The grand finale promises to be fun-packed and a night of surprises because all the contestants would be involved in various tasks to prove themselves worthy to be crowned Miss Malaika.

It is expected to attract a large number of music personalities as well as stakeholders in the music industry, and will witness live performances by KiDi, Lasmid, Kelvynboy, Adina, among others. It will be hosted by ace broadcaster, Naa Ashorkor.

Founded in 2002, Miss Malaika Ghana is the most prestigious, recognised and published beauty pageant in Ghana today. The beauty pageant has, for the past years, groomed ladies to become responsible in the society and also served as role models.

Organised by Charterhouse, the pageant has churned out dozens of well-groomed queens across varied industries such as health, technology, finance, petroleum, construction, agriculture, broadcasting, and tourism.

Vote for your favourite to become the next Miss Malaika Queen. Simply dial *711*80# and enter the delegate’s code. Visit Miss Malaika Ghana official pages on all socials for more details.

Tickets are out for GH¢100 at Charterhouse or via 0501288520. For e-tickets dial *713*33*00# and follow the prompt.

Miss Malaika Ghana is sponsored by GTP, Club Shandy, Vodafone, Ebony Condoms, Locus, Vaseline, Pepsodent, Lux, Treepz, Duks Automobile & Construction and media partners.

By George Clifford Owusu