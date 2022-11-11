Sarkodie Drops New Album

Sarkodie

Celebrated Ghanaian hiphop artiste and songwriter, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, will today release his eighth studio album titled, ‘Jamz’.

The ten-track album has nine artistes featured on it. Track two on the album, ‘Confam’, is the only song that has no feature.

Artistes featured on the album are King Promise, Oxlade, Ink Boy, Lojay, Kranium, Cina Soul, Joe Boy, Black Sherif and BNXN.

Some of the songs on the album include, ‘She Bad’, ‘One Million Cedis’, ‘Cougar’, ‘Forever’, ‘Over Me’, among others.

Sarkodie, who is one of the most distinguished rappers in West Africa with over 80 awards and over 150 nominations under his belt, said the album reflects how he feels about music jams, he dubbed the album as every DJ’s best playlist.

A hip hop act of international repute, Sarkodie is behind a consistent stream of hit songs and well-received collections.

Among his well-known songs are ‘Adonai’, ‘Anadwo’, ‘You Go Kill’, ‘The Year Of Return’ among others.