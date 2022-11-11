Western Gospel Awards Set For Nov. 27

Rev. Mrs. Amy Newman

Prolific GH, organisers of the annual Western Gospel Awards (WGA), have officially announced that this year’s event which is the second edition will take place on November 27 at the Word of Life Assemblies of God, Anaji in Takoradi.

The awards ceremony is being organised to reward deserving gospel artistes in the region for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the progress of Ghana’s music industry.

The event themed “Gospel is Jesus,” is also aimed at celebrating and awarding excellence in the gospel music industry in the region.

This year’s edition of the awards has twenty-one categories and seven honorary awards.

It will bring a host of artistes, celebrities, and personalities under one umbrella to celebrate Ghanaian gospel music and reward the efforts of the artistes in the region.

Maxwell Bills Ghansah, the CEO of Prolific GH mentioned that, “We come together every year to celebrate all the gospel acts in the Western Region. This year, being the second edition, we are raising the bar and giving off our best to award the works of our Western gospel acts and stakeholders in the review year.”

“Rev. Mrs. Amy Newman, Pastor Joe Beechem, Rev. Charlie Sam, KODA, amongst others are the artistes billed to perform this year,” Mr. Ghansah added.

Radio Personalities, Nana Quasi Owusu and Chelsy Sey are the main hosts for the awards, with the pre-event interviews, labeled ‘Blue Carpet’, hosted by OTJ and Esi Sesewaa, both in the media space in Takoradi.

Regular tickets go for GH¢30 where as VIP tickets go for GH¢50.