People Pitching Michy Against Me

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has responded to his baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Michy’s request to Ghanaians to pray for him.

According to him, her call for prayers makes no sense, insisting that people are only using her against him.

In an Instagram post, he seemed to be asking Michy to reconsider her position.

“You don’t talk to me but want to pray for me…Does it make sense at all? And plenty ppl will buy this format cuz you can’t see they want to use my ex against me, keep spreading the news that I need help like Kanye West. Billionaire life hard ooo (sic),” he said.

On November 6, 2022, Michy, born Michelle Diamond, declared that her son’s daddy needs public prayers.

“I would plead with Ghanaians, to support the father of my child, Shatta Wale with powerful prayers. I just pray that the revelations coming in won’t bring him further problems because once he is down, it will affect me and our son. So please pray,” she appealed on Moment TV.

Michy’s request has come days after Shatta made a wild claim that artiste manager Bulldog, aka Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, allegedly has a hand in the 2014 murder of fellow artiste manager Fennec Okyere.

In a tweet that went viral last week, Shatta said that he is ready to tell the court what he knows about Fennec Okyere’s unfortunate murder.

But Michy seemed scared he would implicate himself due to his utterances.

While speaking on her Friday show on Moment TV, Michy was of the view that her family especially her son, will be affected should the unfortunate happen to Wale.

She, therefore, pleaded with Ghanaians to support him with prayers.