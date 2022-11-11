‘I Stand By My Nana Toaso Mantra’

Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has allegedly said he still stands by his “Nana toaso” mantra when he allegedly supported President Akufo-Addo’s re-election in the 2020 general elections.

In an interview on 3Music TV, he reportedly said the message he preached in his ‘Dumsor’, ‘Inflation’, and ‘Masses’ songs during John Mahama’s tenure are issues that persist to date, and that he is not moved to compose another song.

“What I said he (Akufo-Addo) should ‘toaso’, I stand by it because I think I benefitted from Free Education directly and I have the right to say I endorse that because this is directly.

“My mom has these girls we’ve been supporting. At first, she would call, asking me to help. I am not saying it is much, but just the fact that I am not even hearing that, it came from that place and I was specific about what I was endorsing (sic),” he reportedly said.