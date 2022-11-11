header ad banner
50 Cent Announces TV Series On Hushpuppi

November 11, 2022

American rapper and movie producer, Curtis James Jackson, otherwise called 50 Cent, says he has plans to produce a television series about the convicted Nigerian scammer, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, also known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi, a Nigerian social media influencer, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Monday by a United States District Court for money laundering conspiracy through several online scams and flaunting a luxurious, crime-funded lifestyle on social media.

However, in a post accompanied by the photo of the convicted fraudster on his Instagram page barely 48 hours after Hushpuppi’s sentencing, the producer wrote, “For my scammers, I gotta do this one, Hushpuppy series coming soon.”

Hushpuppi was arrested in his Dubai apartment in June 2020, by local police, in a joint operation with United States agents known as Foxhunt.

