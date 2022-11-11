50 Cent Announces TV Series On Hushpuppi

50 Cent, Hushpuppi

American rapper and movie producer, Curtis James Jackson, otherwise called 50 Cent, says he has plans to produce a television series about the convicted Nigerian scammer, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, also known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi, a Nigerian social media influencer, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Monday by a United States District Court for money laundering conspiracy through several online scams and flaunting a luxurious, crime-funded lifestyle on social media.

However, in a post accompanied by the photo of the convicted fraudster on his Instagram page barely 48 hours after Hushpuppi’s sentencing, the producer wrote, “For my scammers, I gotta do this one, Hushpuppy series coming soon.”

Hushpuppi was arrested in his Dubai apartment in June 2020, by local police, in a joint operation with United States agents known as Foxhunt.