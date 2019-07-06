AEMA MCE Commissions 3 Projects

Hajia Salma Sani Kuta-Adams handing over the architectural plan of the 2-storey block to the engineer at the Nima Government Clinic

MUNICIPAL Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly (AEMA), Hajia Salma Sani Kuta-Adams, has commissioned three major projects in the municipality.

The projects are the construction of a three-storey nine-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at the Flagstaff House Basic School; a 12-seater water closet facility at the 37 Military Hospital Basic School; and two-storey medical block with ancillary facilities for the Nima Government Clinic – all in Accra.

Together with her team, the MCE visited the Flagstaff House and 37 Military Hospital Basic School on Friday, July 5, to cut the sod for the respective projects.

Addressing the media, Hajia Adams-Kuta stated that the initiative formed part of efforts to address the many challenges that confront the educational sector in her municipality and to ensure that government’s target for education was met.

She revealed that given the high level of enrollment at the Flagstaff House Basic School, management tends to have difficulties admitting the teeming number of children of school-going age in the municipality, necessitating the need for the construction of two-storey building.

Commenting on the construction of the 12-seater water closet facility at the 37 Military Hospital Basic School, she said the project would provide a more comfortable place for the pupils as the current ones are not able to meet the needs of the large number of pupils.

She also disclosed that the school projects are partly funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

Hajia Kuta-Adams later visited the Nima Government Clinic where she commissioned the first phase of a two-storey medical block with ancillary facilities.

The project, which started as far back as eight years ago, was abandoned leaving staff and management of the clinic with little or no option than to improvise with the little facilities at their disposal.

Speaking on behalf of management, Fabian Bow, Principal Pharmacist at the Nima Government Clinic, expressed his delight for the project.

He disclosed that the clinic had been faced with a lot of challenges, chief among them being fewer facilities to enable them work efficiently and effectively.

He opined that the completion of the project would boost the morale of the staff of the clinic to work harder.

Hajia Kuta-Adams, on her part, stated that the purpose of the project was to ease the pressure on the hospital due to the high number of patients that frequent the facility on a daily basis.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio