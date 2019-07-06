Tamale Hospital Holds Mass Burial

THE TAMALE Teaching Hospital (TTH) held a mass burial for some 24 unidentified bodies due to the breakdown of its morgue refrigerators recently.

The unidentified bodies were made up of two babies, two women and 20 men.

The breakdown of the refrigerators resulted in the decay of the dead bodies.

The decaying bodies produced a foul smell which made both staff and clients uncomfortable thus compelling management of the facility to conduct the mass burial at Tamale Zujung Cemetery.

People living around the TTH also confirmed the smell from the morgue.

According to the Head of Department for Medical Social Work at the TTH, Alhaji Braimah Saaka, “The decision to bury the unidentified bodies was reached by the management of the facility after one of the refrigerators at the mortuary broke down causing a decomposition of the bodies”.

He indicated that an order for the mass burial of the bodies was obtained from the Tamale Court.

‘Dumsor’

The breakdown of the refrigerators has since been attributed to recent power fluctuations in the Tamale metropolis and the Northern Region at large.

Residents said the outages in the Tamale metropolis had affected business and day-to-day activities.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale