AFCON 2019: Ghana To Play Group Stage Matches On Ismailia Stadium

Black stars

THE SENIOR national soccer team of Ghana, the Black Stars, is to play its group stage matches during the AFCON 2019 at the Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, DGN Online sports can confirm.

The team finds itself in Group F after the draw on Friday night.

It would be playing the indomitable lions of Cameroon, the Les Ecureuils of Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.

Other teams and stadiums/cities

The rest of the designated stadiums and cities for each group, DGN Online gathered, are Cairo Stadium where Group A would play its matches.

Countries making up Group B would be playing on the Alexandria Stadium, while Group C has been allocated the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo.

Still in Cairo, Group D matches are to be played on the Al-Salam Stadium, with the Suez Stadium designated for Group E.

BY Melvin Tarlue