AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Harrison Afful Out Of Ghana Squad With Injury

Harrison Afful

Harrison Afful will not be available for the Black Stars 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month, Joy Sports can confirm.

The Columbus defender is injured and has been ruled of the games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

His replacement has not been named by head coach Kwesi Appiah.

Afful was making a return to the Black Stars squad after missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt due to jaw injury.

Ghana will play South Africa in Cape Coast on November 14 before facing off with Sao Tome and Principe away four days later.

–Myjoyonline