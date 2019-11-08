ACP Agordzo Charged With Abetment To Commit Treason

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo

The former Director of the Transformation Office of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo has been charged with abetment to commit crime namely treason felony.

According to the facts of the matter read by the prosecution, ACP Agordzo was invited to join a group created by another accused person, Dr. Yao Mac Palm with the sole purpose of destabilizing the country and toppling the government.

ACP Agordzo who is said to have been on UN mission at the time, accepted the offer and was added to a WhatsApp group.

The senior police officer is also said to have agreed to join a demonstration aimed at destabilizing the country and further drafted the speech to be read on the day.

The prosecution also accused him of financing the group to help them in their operations.

Meanwhile, ACP Agordzo has been remanded in police custody at the ministries police station.

The court warned the top hierarchy not to make any attempt to take him from the place of remand.

The case has been adjourned to the 20th of November 2019 and is expected to return to the court on the said date.

–Citifmonline