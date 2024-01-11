AFCON Daunting But Possible –President

GFA boss (L), Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, President Akufo-Addo and the Sports Minister

President Akufo-Addo has described the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast as an uphill task, but believes the team has what it takes to triumph.

In a farewell dinner for the team in Kumasi, on Tuesday, where the 27-man squad together with the technical team were treated to some songs by Stonebwoy, the President admitted the enormity of the task ahead.

But he urged them to go the extra mile for the nation, to end the over four decades trophy drought.

The President charged the team to go for the ultimate, adding that they should be inspired to play with departed Christian Atsu at the back of their minds.

“Ivory Coast is daunting but, it is possible, go and make Ghana and yourselves proud, as you go don’t forget Atsu,” he stated.

The Black Stars, who left the country for the tournament yesterday, rounded up preparations with a pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia on Monday; ending 0-0.

The team will open their Group B account against Cape Verde on Sunday.

The quadruple African champions will also face Egypt and Mozambique in the group.

Ghana last won the tournament in 1982 and were close three times in the last three decades – 1992 (Senegal), 2010 (Angola) and 2015 (Equatorial Guinea).

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Kumasi