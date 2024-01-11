‘Thank You K’si For Hosting Us’

Chris Hughton

Ghana Coach, Chris Hughton, has expressed appreciation to the people of Kumasi for the warm reception offered the team.

The team pitched camp in the Garden City, Kumasi, from January 3, till they departed yesterday for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

And to the former Newcastle manager, the warm reception the team received was phenomenal.

He commended the good people of Kumasi for rallying behind the team from their training sessions through their friendly game against Namibia on Monday.

He said at the farewell dinner, “This AFCON means more to some players than World Cup.

“The spirit in camp is very good. Thank You Kumasi for hosting us.

“The fans were amazing, it is my first AFCON and will make the nation proud.”

Ghana is housed in Group B against Cape Varde, Egypt and Mozambique.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Kumasi