‘Take Black Stars To Where It Belongs’

Some members of the Black Stars on arrival in Cote d’Ivoire

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has charged the Black Stars to distinguish themselves in this year’s AFCON and beyond.

To the sports chief, lvory Coast offers another opportunity for Ghana to renew the national dream, “to fight back and take the Black Stars to where we belong, which is the pinnacle of African football.”

The minister said at the farewell dinner in Kumasi, “In His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, you have a leader who is not only passionate about football, but a leader who personally ensures that the ground is fertile for you to succeed. Many of you who have been in the team for some time now, including Captain Andre Ayew, will attest to this fact.

“The AFCON in Ivory Coast this month, will be the fourth tournament; three (3) AFCONs and one (1) World Cup, the Black Stars will be participating in under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“In the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, the 2022 edition in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Mr. President personally ensured that everything the team needed was provided, to aid the team’s efforts to break Ghana’s AFCON jinx. Again, Mr. President, in his final year as leader of our country, has not given up on you. In a true undying spirit of the Ghanaian, Mr. President has, once again, showcased his commitment to the team by being extremely supportive.”

He added, “We are, indeed lucky, to have a President, who is personally concerned about the progress of the senior national football team. Thank you, Mr. President. Mr. President’s remarkable passion, is in line with the passion of the nation, which genuinely wants to see the Black Stars reclaim its genuine place in African football. Our people may be disappointed in your recent performances, but they genuinely want to see you do well.

“They want the elusive African Cup and I believe Ghanaians will give you all the needed support, as we have always done whenever you have needed us. This is your time to reciprocate Mr. President’s unflinching support and the support of millions of Ghanaians. This is the time to go the extra mile and show that you are indeed the Black Stars of Africa.”

The minister noted, “You have a unique opportunity to make the nation proud and write your names in letters of gold. For many of you, such opportunity may not present itself again, regardless of your age.

“The time is now! I believe you can do it with much focus, discipline and determination. I wish you all the best in Ivory Coast.”

The Stars departed for the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire yesterday, beautifully clad in Ghana’s rich historical Kente.

