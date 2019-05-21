AFCON Prelude Hits Screens Morrow

Moses Foh Amoaning

A comprehensive 13 series of a prelude to this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) –African Soccer Fiesta– is expected to hit the screens tomorrow.

Programme host, Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, has promised a top notch delivery, having researched extensively ahead of the showpiece.

The segmented programme kicks off with a trace of the 1957 AFCON tomorrow and every Tuesday between 9:00 am and 9:30am on GTV, and continues on Thursdays at the same time.

It will hit GTV Sports Plus at 8:00 am to 8:30pm this and every Wednesday and Friday.

It is segmented into quiz and SMS, facts file, interview and WhatsApp platforms, top 200 ‘Aben Woha’ AFCON goals, Fan Zone and research notes.

Lawyer Amoaning said, “l have done extensive research to ensure l give my audience the very best in terms of production and records. We are starting tomorrow and footages like the famous Wilberforce Mfum net tearing would be shown. Other stations like Max TV and KTV would also telecast it.”

Ghana has qualified for the championship scheduled from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

The Black Stars are housed in Group F with Cameroun, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

The programme is being sponsored by Bost, Ghana Gas, Hans Group and Hisense.

At stake are attractive prizes for viewers.