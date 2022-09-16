Afenyo-Markin Commissions Health Centre

THE MEMBER of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has donated a state-of-the-art health centre to the Woarabeba community in Winneba.

Speaking at the handing over of the Hon Nii Ephraim Health Facility on Tuesday, he emphasised his commitment to bringing quality health services close to the people to improve their livelihoods.

“The construction of health facilities such as this is in line with the President Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 policy geared towards improved accessibility to proper health care services regardless of one’s location,” he mentioned.

Hon Afenyo-Markin, as part of his social contract to improve the health condition of constituents, said he is working tirelessly to construct more health infrastructure to fulfil that mandate. The Woarabeba Health Center is the 8th health centre which was solely funded by Hon Afenyo-Markin in the constituency.

“Plans are underway for the construction of the ultra-modern Children’s Hospital, the first of its kind in the Central Region,” he added.

The Deputy Majority Leader made a cash donation of GH¢10,000 to the Effutu Health Directorate for the purchase of drugs and other basic essentials for the smooth commencement of the facility.

A representative of the Director of Health Services for the Effutu Municipality, commended the Member of Parliament for his continuous support towards the delivery of quality health care in Winneba.

“Comprehensive health care services will be offered to the Woarabeba community and adjoining ones, we hope to address amongst treatment of ailments, immunisation, health education, ante- and post-natal care, growth monitoring and health promotion,” she noted.

Hon Nii Ephraim was a former Constituency Chairman of the NDC and a former District Chief Executive at Effutu. The move forms part of Hon Afenyo-Markin’s vision to honour and reward deserving sons and daughters of Effutu who have served diligently in academia, religion, sports and leadership, amongst others.

BY Dominic Kojo Blay