Afia Ayiwah Bounces Back With New Song

Afia Ayiwah

In an exciting announcement that has music fanatics and gospel followers buzzing, gospel artiste Afia Ayiwah has finally unveiled her much-anticipated single, ‘Jesus Reigns.’

The release, which has been eagerly awaited by fans and the gospel community, promises to be a powerful addition to the genre, uplifting spirits and reinforcing faith.

The journey to the release of ‘Jesus Reigns’ has been marked by anticipation and hope.

Afia, known for her heartfelt lyrics, has taken her time to craft a song that not only echoes her personal faith journey but also speaks to the collective spirit of worshippers around the world.

The song is described as a celebration of Jesus’ sovereignty and kingship.

‘Jesus Reigns’ captures the essence of faith during challenging times, reminding listeners that despite the trials and tribulations of life, there is a divine presence of the supreme.

In conjunction with the single release, Afia Ayiwah has also shared a visually stunning music video that emphasises the themes of worship and celebration central to the song.

Shot in breathtaking locations, the video showcases a diverse ensemble of singers and dancers, creating an atmosphere of joy and reverence that captures the spirit of the song.

In a world yearning for hope and inspiration, Afia Ayiwah’s ‘Jesus Reigns’ could not have come at a better time.