Merqury Quaye Hailed for Successful Guinness Ghana Dj Awards

Merqury Quaye

Founder and Executive Director of Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, Merqury Quaye, has been hailed for his exceptional production at the just-ended 12th edition of the Ghana DJ Awards held last Saturday.

The event, which started at exactly 6pm, witnessed patrons trooping in on the black carpet for an interview hosted by Abena Asiedua Akomeah.

The event had a staggering performance from Edem, Keche, and Incredible Zigi.

The night also witnessed performances from celebrated Radio/TV Presenter and Disc Jockey (DJ), Andy Dosty and Merqury Quaye.

Many stakeholders who attended the event commended Mercury Quaye for a good job done, describing the event as the best so far.

In an interview, Incredible Zigi applauded Merqury Quaye for the awards ceremony which seeks to unite DJs in the country.

Similarly, Afriyie of Ghana’s Most Beautiful fame lauded the organisers for the exceptional programme.

“This awards show is the best here in Ghana. I had fun and a lot to do. Congratulations to Merqury Quaye and the team on this beautiful event. Can’t imagine what next year will look like,” she said.

Produced by Merqury Republic Events, the awards for the past 11 years have been recognised as a platform that discovers, empowers, and rewards DJs while also acknowledging the influential role DJs play in shaping music trends and fostering community spirit.

Themed “United by Music,” the event brought together DJs from across Ghana and Africa.

This year’s award ceremony kickstarted with activities such as the Pub Festival, which allows the organisers to journey to other regions outside Greater Accra to discover talented DJs in the selected regions.

At the end of the 12th edition of the awards, DJ Lord OTB won the ultimate prize as the Guinness Ghana DJ of the Year. The 2024 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards was powered by Smirnoff and also sponsored by Electroland Ghana Limited (EGL), Korba, Franko Trading Enterprise, Compu-Ghana, Ezzy Grab GH, Whatsup TV, Dennis Pizza and the Ghana Library Authority.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke