Stanbic Bank Presents Tractor To Farmer

Ransford Kwaku Otopa Atiemo, the 2024 Best Farmer second runner-up (middle) with some officials of the bank and Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister

Ransford Kwaku Otopa Atiemo, the 2024 Best Farmer second runner-up won a brand-new Massey Ferguson tractor, complete with accessories donated by Stanbic Bank Ghana.

The symbolic key to the vehicle was handed over at the 40th National Best Farmer Awards dinner held last Friday at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Mr. Atiemo encouraged aspiring farmers to approach agriculture with grit and focus if they hope to succeed. “If you want to go into farming, you have to start at an early stage when you have the strength of youth and energy. Farming is not for the faint of heart; you shouldn’t wait until retirement to start,” he said.

Mr. Atiemo’s journey in farming began 25 years ago. Initially working as a printer, he used the opportunity to study the agricultural materials he handled. Today, he is a successful mixed farmer, cultivating over 700 acres and raising more than 100,000 birds per cycle. He expressed deep gratitude to Stanbic Bank for the tractor, noting that it will significantly boost the efficiency and output of his farmlands.

Samuel Okang-Boye, Head of Agribusiness at Stanbic Bank Ghana, emphasised the importance of supporting agriculture. “We are honoured to be empowering and recognising hard work. Africa is our home, just as Ghana is our home and we drive her growth. Farming is critical to our economic progress, and we are proud to be supporting this vital sector to drive growth of the economy,” he stated.

With a commitment to driving sustainable growth, Stanbic Bank provides tailored financial solutions, technical expertise, and advisory support to various stakeholders across the agricultural value chain. From smallholder farmers to agribusinesses, the bank partners with industry players to enhance productivity, promote innovation, and build resilience within the sector. This year’s donation was in collaboration with a client of the bank, Mechanical Lloyd, agents of Massey Ferguson.

In addition to its financial contributions, Stanbic Bank has proudly been a longstanding supporter of the National Farmers’ Day celebration for over 17 years. Through its sponsorship, the bank honours Ghanaian farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs who play a crucial role in the country’s food security and economic development.