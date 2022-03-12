Afia Schwarzenegger Buries Dad

The mortal remains of Augustine Adjei, father of showbiz personality, Afia Schwarzenegger was on Saturday, March 12, 2022, laid to rest.

This was after a sizable funeral ceremony at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi.

The ceremony was attended by some entertainment personalities like Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah and Brother Sammy among others who joined their colleague to bid her father a farewell.

In a video circulating on social media, Afia was captured crying profusely during the funeral ceremony. It was even a heartbreaking moment when the deceased was carried to the cemetery for interment.

The late Augustine Adjei died on Monday, January 17, months after his battle with an undisclosed ailment.

‘My hero has gone to be with the Lord, Rest in peace Daddy…I’m lost,” she wrote in addition to her picture with the ‘old boy,” Afia wrote on social media when he died.

By Francis Addo