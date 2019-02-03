Africa Democrat Union Honours Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

The Democrat Union of Africa has announced that it will be conferring an honorary patron on President Akufo-Addo at its ongoing meeting in Accra.

In a statement at the conference being held at Labadi Beach Hotel, the Democrat Union of Africa said, “The Ghanaian leader is being honoured for his unwavering commitment to the ideals of the Union and the advancement of centre-right philosophies in Africa and across the globe.”

On the conference which started on Sunday, February 3, 2019, and expected to end on February 5, the Union said it is being held to advance preparations towards the relaunch and rejuvenation of the Union.

The conference is partnered and supported by the International Democratic Union (IDU), the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, the Conservative Party of Britain, as well as the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, it said.

The Democrat Union of Africa was formed over 20 years ago as a working association of democratic parties in Africa and like-minded political parties, foundations and think-tanks with centre to centre-right linings.

According to the statement, “It provided a common platform for all these stakeholders to share ideas on matters of policy and to establish the necessary links, as well as to speak with one strong voice in furtherance of its objectives of promoting democracy and centre to centre-right philosophy on the continent of Africa.”

It said, “The need to take stock and re-examine the activities of DUA after two decades of existence in order to ascertain the extent to which its primary objectives are being met and make the Union more attractive to other parties on the continent, is what has necessitated the meeting in Ghana.”

It explained that “this conference will, thus, inter alia, look at ways of rejuvenating the Union to promote the goals and aspirations of the African people. It is expected that the next three years shall be used to pursue this agenda of rejuvenation.”

In attendance, the statement disclosed, would include all member political parties and stakeholder organisations on the continent of Africa and beyond.

It added that “the conference shall be hosted by the NPP, which is the ruling party in Ghana and currently holds the secretariat of this great Union.”

The Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) is the mother union of all centre-right political parties in Africa.

BY Melvin Tarlue