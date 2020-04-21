Africa Record 1,160 Deaths From Coronavirus

African has recorded some 1,160 coronavirus related deaths.
Total confirmed cases across the continent, according to report, now stands at 23,517 cases, with 6,116 recoveries.
These were made known by the latest data from the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa.
According to the reports, the breakdown remains fluid as nations confirm new cases daily.
“The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 18,” says the reports.
Breakdown
Confirmed cases = 23,517
Number of deaths = 1,160
Recoveries = 6,116
Infected countries = 52
Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)
Countries in alphabetical order
Algeria – 2,718
Angola – 24
Benin – 54
Botswana – 20
Burkina Faso – 581
Burundi – 5
Cameroon – 1,163
Cape Verde – 67
Central African Republic – 12
Chad – 33
Comoros – 0
Congo-Brazzaville – 160
DR Congo – 350
Djibouti – 846
Egypt – 3,333
Equatorial Guinea – 79
Eritrea – 39
Eswatini – 24
Ethiopia – 111
Gabon – 120
(The) Gambia – 10
Ghana – 1,042
Guinea – 622
Guinea-Bissau – 50
Ivory Coast – 879
Kenya – 281
Lesotho – 0
Liberia – 99
Libya – 51
Madagascar – 121
Malawi – 17
Mali – 246
Mauritania – 7
Mauritius – 328
Morocco – 3,046
Mozambique – 39
Namibia – 16
Niger – 655
Nigeria- 665
Rwanda – 147
Sao Tome and Principe – 4
Senegal – 377
Seychelles – 11
Sierra Leone – 43
Somalia – 237
South Africa – 3,300
South Sudan – 4
Sudan – 107
Tanzania – 170
Togo – 84
Tunisia – 884
Uganda – 56
Zambia – 65
Zimbabwe – 25
By Melvin Tarlue