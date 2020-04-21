Africa Record 1,160 Deaths From Coronavirus

African has recorded some 1,160 coronavirus related deaths.

Total confirmed cases across the continent, according to report, now stands at 23,517 cases, with 6,116 recoveries.

These were made known by the latest data from the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa.

According to the reports, the breakdown remains fluid as nations confirm new cases daily.

“The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 18,” says the reports.

Breakdown

Confirmed cases = 23,517

Number of deaths = 1,160

Recoveries = 6,116

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 2,718

Angola – 24

Benin – 54

Botswana – 20

Burkina Faso – 581

Burundi – 5

Cameroon – 1,163

Cape Verde – 67

Central African Republic – 12

Chad – 33

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 160

DR Congo – 350

Djibouti – 846

Egypt – 3,333

Equatorial Guinea – 79

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 24

Ethiopia – 111

Gabon – 120

(The) Gambia – 10

Ghana – 1,042

Guinea – 622

Guinea-Bissau – 50

Ivory Coast – 879

Kenya – 281

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 99

Libya – 51

Madagascar – 121

Malawi – 17

Mali – 246

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 328

Morocco – 3,046

Mozambique – 39

Namibia – 16

Niger – 655

Nigeria- 665

Rwanda – 147

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 377

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 43

Somalia – 237

South Africa – 3,300

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 107

Tanzania – 170

Togo – 84

Tunisia – 884

Uganda – 56

Zambia – 65

Zimbabwe – 25

By Melvin Tarlue