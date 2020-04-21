Volta Council Of State Member Donates PPEs To Ho Teaching Hospital

The Volta Regional Representative on the Council of State, Francis Nyonyo Agboada has donated equipment and PPEs worth GHC100,000 to the Ho Teaching Hospital and Anloga Health Centre.

The items which were presented through the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa include, ISO Video Laryngoscope, ISO Contec Patient Monitor, ISO Contec ECG Holter, Infrared Thermometer Guns, Disposal N95 Masks and Surgical Masks.

The rest are Veronica Buckets, Hand Washing Bowls, Hand Sanitizers, Liquid soaps and other detergents.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Council of State member, MP for Anlo Clement Kofi Humado said, “The Council of State Member believes that health personnel are our soldiers in the fight against COVID-19.

He added that the donation is to equip the “Soldiers of the COVID-19 fight, thus health personnel” adequately so they are well protected and well resourced to lead the country to victory.

He was hopeful that the equipment will be put in good use; by both the teaching hospital and the Anloga health centre.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa said the donations were timely as it adds to the thousands of supplies made to the various health facilities across the region.

He noted that the fact that facilities request for support does not mean they may not have some in stock, but rather in the area of health care, no amount of resource provision is enough, “that is why even developed country’s with much more advanced healthcare system still welcome support and donations of equipment and PPEs.”

Dr. Lord Mensah, Acting CEO of the Ho Teaching Hospital expressed gratitude to the Council of State Member for the donation.

He noted that the equipment and PPEs is a great motivation to staff to work even harder and ensure the safety and care of all patients under their care; be it regular ailments or COVID-19 related clients.

He further stressed that the itens will be put to judious use for the benefit of all.

