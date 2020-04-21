6 Nigerians Fined GHC 86,400 For Defying Lockdown Order

Six Nigerians who defied the lockdown order and went partying at Teshie in Accra have been slapped with a fine of GHC 86,400.

The six recalcitrant Nigerians who took the law into their hands were slapped with the hefty fine by an Accra Circuit Court for attending a birthday party at Teshie, First Junction, defying the President’s ban on social gatherings owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each convicts is fined GHC14,400 or in default serve a five-year jail term.

According to prosecutors, the six were part of a group of about 50 people who attended the said party on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The police, upon a tip-off, stormed the venue and managed to arrest the six people who took to their heels alongside those at the party.

The court presided by Efia Owusua Appiah in handing them her judgement indicated that her decision was to serve as a deterrent to other people.

The convicts are Amadi Mine, Precious Aboy-Iyen, Marshal Oviegjare, Godsway Fejiro, Elliot Sharker, and David Amos.

They all pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy not to comply with restrictions imposed by the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and failure to comply with Act 1012.

