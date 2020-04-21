NDC Behind Fake Memo – John Boadu Accuses

John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. John Boadu has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being behind the circulation of a fake memo stipulating that the ruling party has announced a new date for its parliamentary primaries.

Speaking on Okay Fm’s “Ade Akye Abia” program, John Boadu slammed the NDC for attempting to go every length to denigrate the president’s fight against the coronavirus.

“Why will any sane person do this, to achieve what? As a government and a political party, what interests us for now is our resolute determination to exterminate the coronavirus from the country so that things will bounce back to normal, for businesses to thrive and get the economy back on its feet as we had done before the COVID 19….

“Indeed, at the last National Steering Committee meeting held on April 14, 2020, the party decided to suspend its primaries till further notice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the President pursuant to EI 64. So there is no way the party will come back just a few hours after the president’s 7th address on the COVID 19 Pandemic, issue a statement on conducting our parliamentary primaries.

“The party wishes to state unequivocally that it has NOT issued any such statement/memo and there has not been any emergency National Steering Committee meeting on April 20, 2020, as claimed in the said fake statement/memo,” he added.

Whiles pointing out that any information bordering on the primaries will be communicated through the party’s official platforms, the NPP General Secretary cautioned the opposition party against “such politically expensive acts.”

“We till date, not met at any level, to review this position following the President’s decision to lift the partial lockdown imposed on some major cities in the country. And, as the party has always done, if any such decision is taken, same will be communicated to the general public through our official platforms including the party’s website: (newpatrioticparty.org)

The NDC should note that we are not in normal times and that they should learn to desist from such politically expensive acts and rather help in the fight against the coronavirus,” John Boadu said.

