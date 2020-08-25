Africa To Be Declared Wild Polio Free

The Africa Regional Certification Commission is to declare Africa free of the last remaining strain of wild poliovirus.

The independent body’s decision follows the declaration of Nigeria as wild polio free, after accounting for more than half of all global cases less than a decade ago.

Twenty-five years ago, thousands of children in Africa were paralysed by the virus but the disease is now only found in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The vaccination campaign in Nigeria involved a huge effort to reach remote and dangerous places under threat from militant violence and some health workers were killed in the process.

More than 95% of Africa’s population has now been immunized. This was one of the conditions that the Africa Regional Certification Commission set before declaring the continent free from wild polio.

Polio is a virus which spreads from person to person, usually through contaminated water.

It can lead to paralysis by attacking the nervous system.

Polio usually affects children under five, sometimes leading to irreversible paralysis.

Death can occur when breathing muscles are affected.

There is no cure but the polio vaccine protects children for life.

Two out of three strains of wild polio virus have been eradicated worldwide.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri