GHS Records Nine More Covid-19 Deaths

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has risen to 270 after nine more fatalities were recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Also, 95 new confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded pushing the total case count to 43,717.

According to the GHS, clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 41,843 leaving an active case count of 1,604.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 21,727 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,776 cases and the Western Region with 2,947 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,255 cases, Central Region, 1,851 cases, Bono East Region, 749 cases and the Volta Region, 656 cases.

The Western North Region has 604 cases, Northern Region, 497 cases Ahafo Region, 496 cases, and the Bono Region, 480 cases.

The Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 229 cases, Upper West Region has 88 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 18 cases.

