Buhari Receives Made In Nigeria Gold Bars

President Muhammadu Buhari has been presented with gold bars and precious stones which were mined in Nigeria.

The Government of Nigeria made the announcement in a tweet.

It says the presentation was made after Muhammadu Buhari received a briefing from Governor Bello Matawalle about solid minerals and mining potentials in Zamfara state, Nigeria.

A statement from the government twitter handle disclosed that the briefing occurred at the state house in Abuja on Monday August 24, when Buhari was presented with some gold bars and precious stones that were mined in Nigeria.

