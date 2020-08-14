African Gov’ts Urged to Rethink Secondary Education

It is time for African governments to re-organize secondary education to prepare its young people for the future of work, says a new report by the Mastercard Foundation.

The document, ‘Secondary Education in Africa: Preparing Youth for the Future of Work’ indicated that now more than ever, the premium is being placed on skills that help young people to be adaptable, resilient, and creative problem solvers.

It noted that a secondary education that provides these relevant skills to young people will help improve productivity, particularly in the informal sector, and play an important role in driving long-term economic growth and reducing poverty in Africa.

“Digitization, automation, and technological advancements are already changing the nature of work in Africa. Young people must enter the workforce from secondary education equipped with the right skills.

So, strategic investments into secondary education can be a big part of ensuring young people and their countries emerge from the other side of Covid-19 stronger and more inclusive,” said Mastercard Foundation President and CEO, Reeta Roy.

The findings of the report showed that across the Continent, many governments have taken steps to foster the development of more relevant skills and knowledge through competency-based curriculum reform or have revised curricula to increase their relevance to national development aspirations.

However, it called for the integration of seven key skills – foundational skills, 21st-century skills, digital skills, STEM knowledge and skills, technical and vocational skills, entrepreneurship skills, and work readiness skills- relevant to labour market needs into secondary education curricula and pedagogy.

“Provide political vision and leadership at the highest levels to support and prioritize investments and policies to reform and innovate in secondary education, establish and formalize alternative pathways between non-formal and formal education with portable accreditation to increase access for out-of-school youth, and create pathways between secondary-level general education, TVET, and post-secondary and tertiary education,” the report recommended.

The document again suggested an expansion in the education workforce as secondary education enrolment is expected to double by 2030, representing an additional 46 million students at the secondary level over the next 10 years.

“Over the next 10 years, an additional 10.8 million teachers will be needed,” it stated.

“Ensuring high-quality teachers are in classrooms is one of the most strategic investments a country can make to enable all students to develop the skills they will need for work and as citizens of a global world.”

Reflecting on the data and findings within the Secondary Education in Africa report launched virtually, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda underscored the need for cross-sectoral partnerships to achieve the report’s proposed recommendations.

“Secondary school is the critical link that prepares young people to succeed in the workplace. This report sets out some key principles we need to take on board to adapt our secondary education systems for the future.

The report emphasizes the importance of constant innovation, driven by data and the spirit of experimentation. This is where collaboration is essential between government, the private sector, and civil society,” he said.

In her keynote address during the Virtual Summit, which was attended by policymakers, educators, and young people, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf emphasized the importance of investing in relevant, high-quality, universal secondary education as a lever for advancing inclusion.

“There is no greater driver of inclusion than a quality education. And there is…

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri