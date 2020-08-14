Terry Mante To Launch Books Virtually

The two books

Author, business consultant, corporate trainer and Business and Financial Times columnist, Terry Mante, is set to release his latest books in a virtual launch scheduled for Saturday August 15, 2020.

The two books are entitled Empowerment and Leader Sense.

In the introduction of Empowerment, the author discloses that his intention for every book he publishes is to solve problems, contribute to knowledge, inspire and challenge his generation, advance the cause of human progress, and leave a legacy for posterity.

Through Leader Sense, Terry is poised to contribute to the leadership journey of both emerging and established leaders. The book is to help “accentuate strengths, assuage weaknesses and accelerate progress,” according to the blurb.

Terry’s writing career, which spans a 14-year period has achieved nine incisive and inspiring books including Attitude is Everything, All-round Communication, Gifts That Keep Giving and Money Grows on Trees.

His ten-year stint as a columnist of Business and Financial Times has produced over 300 articles, many of which have been cited by colleges, companies, bloggers, PhD candidates, corporate portals and other authors.

His new books, along with other books of his are already listed on reputable online stores and libraries such as Amazon, Kobo, Barnes and Noble, Bambooks, Apple Books, OverDrive and Scribd.

Saturday’s Virtual Launch is meant to introduce the paperback versions to the Ghanaian reading public.