Afrobarometer Trains Partners In Communication

Afrobarometer, a pan-African independent and non-partisan research network, has concluded a series of workshops aimed at strengthening the abilities of its national partners’ communications officers to effectively communicate the network’s survey findings through structured and impactful communication campaigns.

The training sought to amplify the impact of Afrobarometer data by stimulating demand among policymakers, researchers, and civil society actors while contributing to discussions on governance, democracy, and development across the continent.

The training sessions covered key topics such as digital tools, internal and external communications, and effective writing techniques.

Also, several key components of the communications strategy, which aligns with Afrobarometer’s strategic plan was emphasised at the training sessions.

These include enhancing the effectiveness of dissemination and communications efforts to reach target audiences, promote research findings, and make analyses accessible to a wider public.

Highlighting the benefit of the training, the Communications Officer for Hatchile Consult Ltd and Afrobarometer’s national partner in Uganda, Angella Nakasujja, said “I’ve learned effective techniques for managing media interviews and preparing good content for social media, which will greatly enhance my ability to amplify Afrobarometer’s data on a global scale.”

She disclosed that her participation in the communications training has been an invaluable experience.

By Janet Odei Amponsah