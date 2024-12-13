Ghana To The World – Observes EU Envoy

Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly

The European Union in Ghana has acknowledged “the great democratic culture of the Ghanaian people. Once again, this was an amazing journey. The dedication and commitment of all voters, party agents, and local observers have been admirable.”

In a statement, the EU Ambassador in Ghana, Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, said: “We congratulate President-elect H.E. John Dramani Mahama on a clear and decisive victory. We look forward to working with the new administration and deepen even further the already excellent EU-Ghana partnership. Jobs, prosperity, peace and sustainability. Hand-in-hand towards a bright future for Ghana and all Ghanaians.”

He added, “I want to salute Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for taking the bold and honourable step to concede defeat in such a dignified and expedient manner. And to personally thank him for having been a great co-chair of the past EU-Ghana partnership dialogues.”

Despite isolated incidents, the overall process was remarkable, he said.

One last uplifting anecdote, he noted, “While chit-chatting at press events, African electoral experts confided to me that they were envisaging to bring home some of Ghana’s best practices. How about that? This is the best thing about democracy. If you share it, it does not make you poorer.”