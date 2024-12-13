Ghana Culture Forum Gets New Website

Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong

The Ghana Culture Forum has officially launched a new website at an event held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

The website, www.ghanacultureforum.org, will provide information and educative content on Ghana’s arts, culture and heritage.

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman of the forum, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, emphasised the need for the website.

“We are available for anything that you can share to make the sure that the website becomes active. If you don’t have an active website, you will be doing business in the dark, so it is very important and crucial that we all contribute to it,” he stated.

He also announced that the forum will soon outdoor its programmes for next year.

“In January 2025, we will also outdoor our activities for the year; the things we will be focusing on. As our mandate, the critical issue is advocacy,” he added.

Carl Ampah, UNESCO’s Programmes Officer for Culture in Ghana, highlighted the importance of the Ghana Culture Forum, the role UNESCO played in its formation, and admonished stakeholders of the cultural and creative industries to make good use of the website.

He said the website will be a place where all the young people can be reached to make them understand what culture means to them, to know their identity and be proud of who they are wherever they find themselves.

“There are issues about the history of Africa, all that information is available. African nations charged UNESCO to write Africa’s history from the point of view of Africans. All that is available, so I am hoping that once everything is settled we can provide the links to be posted on the website,” he said.

The Ghana Culture Forum aims at enhancing the capacity of practitioners within the cultural space, spearheading policy and advocacy work with regards to key legislations within the cultural sector, and embarking on research for very important activities in the cultural and creative industries.