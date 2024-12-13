Siisi Baidoo Honoured

Siisi Baidoo

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Siisi Baidoo, has been honoured with Male Vocalist of the Year award at the Praise Achievement Awards 2024.

He beat the likes of Joe Mettle, Kwaku Teye, Luigi Maclean, Kofi Owusu Peprah, and Perez Musik to win the award.

He is credited with inspiring songs such as ‘Otim Ho Daa’, ‘Fire’, ‘Jesus in My Boat’, ‘Mede W’ayeyi’, and ‘Hymns of God’. His most recent single is ‘Do it Again’, featuring Joe Mettle.

Siisi Baidoo’s distinctive singing style and depth of musical content have helped him establish a reputation throughout the years.

Siisi Baidoo hopes that his much awaited new album, ‘Writings on the Wall’, will be a blessing to everyone. It was published on Thursday, November 28.

Nacee, Piesie Esther, Queendalyn, Scott Evans, Lordina the Soprano, and Joe Mettle also received honours at the event.

The Praise Achievement Awards are intended to honour greatness and celebrate gospel music’s genuine excellence.

It serves a rich, diverse and excellent community of Christians in the music, creative arts, technical, sound and other relevant areas of ministry.