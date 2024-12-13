Akwaboah Jnr, Oheneba Kissi To Perform In London

Davison Band. INSET: Akwaboah Jnr

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, Oheneba Kissi and Akwaboah Jnr, are scheduled to perform in London on Boxing Day, December 26, at the Oasis Academy Shirley Park, Shirley Road Croydon, CR97AL.

Akwaboah Jnr and Oheneba Kissi, who have made impact on the local music scene, are expected to thrill fans with their various danceable hit songs.

The event dubbed ‘Akwaboah Live in London’ will serve as a platform for over thousands of Ghanaians and other African nationals to network and sell Ghana’s music to the rest of the world.

This historic event, which will also feature UK-based Davison Band whose musical styles appeal to all age groups, promises to be a night full of amazing performances and a celebration of Ghanaian music.

Akwaboah, who is the headline act, joined the music industry two decades ago and has carved a niche for himself with love songs such as ‘I Do Love You’, ‘Nsroma’, ‘Medo’, ‘Mesan Agye Wo’, ‘Forever’, featuring Okyeame Kwame, among others.

He wrote ‘Daa Ke Daa’ for Becca. He also wrote ‘Ayeyi Ndwom’ for SP Kofi Sarpong and ‘Best In Me’ for Efya.

Oheneba Kissi is among a few celebrated acts who believe in doing something extraordinary to satisfy their music fans in Ghana and beyond. His unique style of singing and lyrics has endeared him to many music lovers.

Davison Band, which was launched in 2007, has provided and continues to provide entertainment for all age groups at events, bringing pure excitement to events.

The members of the band play all genres of music and could boast of their unique and dynamic style of performance.

Each act is bringing their unique flair and timeless hits to the stage, promising fans an unforgettable night of music that spans across generations and borders.

By George Clifford Owusu