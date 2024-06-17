Afua Asantewaa Lands Phyto Science Deal

Stem Cell therapy giants – Phyto Science has signed Afua Asantewaa O of Guinness World Record (GWR) fame for two years subject to renewal effective June 16, 2024.

At the brief but impressive signing ceremony at 2927, Tesano in Accra, Mr Bismark Osafo Boateng, Managing Director Phyto Science Africa said ” Afua Asantewaa is a true representation of of our brand, she demonstrated that during the Singathon attempt last December- endurance, and that is what our products represent.”

He added, Phyto Science worldwide is happy to welcome Afua to our vibrant family, and we hoping to travel far with her.”

The signee in response said “l am elated for this opportunity and honor, l will go the extra mile to push the brand to the highest pedestal. I am indeed grateful.”

Phyto Science is reputable outfit specialized in plant-based Stem Cell therapy- how it has changed doctors and scientists perception about

Medicine (Health and Awareness), their understanding of disease pathophysiology. (How diseases are formed).

Phyto Science, since 2012, is the origin of plant-based stem Cell.