Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon Attempt Was Unsuccessful– Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records has officially announced that Afua Asantewaa’s ambitious attempt to set the record for the longest individual singing marathon has fallen short of success.

In a tweet on Friday, February 23, 2024, Guinness World Records conveyed the outcome, stating, “Unfortunately Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans.”

Asantewaa’s endeavour commenced on December 24, aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon. Initially intending to conclude on December 27, she opted to extend the duration after consultations with her team, ultimately singing continuously for five days. The event unfolded at Akwaaba Village in Accra, near the Kotoka International Airport, drawing thousands in attendance keen to support her historic endeavour.

The notable presence of various showbiz personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah, underscored the widespread support for the event.

Their attendance served as a testament to the collective encouragement and admiration for Asantewaa’s remarkable feat.

Throughout the marathon, Asantewaa received overwhelming positivity and encouragement from spectators, with consistent applause and words of encouragement spurring her on in her admirable pursuit. Though falling short of the record, Asantewaa’s determination and resilience have undoubtedly inspired many, leaving a lasting impression on her fans and supporters.