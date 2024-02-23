Dark Horse: Isaac Osei Emerges as a Potential Running Mate for Dr. Bawumia

In a compelling exploration of Ghana’s political horizon, Ambassador Isaac Osei has emerged as a potential ‘dark horse’ running mate to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his quest to secure victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections.

With a distinguished background in public service and a commendable track record, Ambassador Osei embodies a blend of experience, integrity, and expertise that resonates across party lines.

Observing the unfolding dynamics of selecting running mates in Ghana’s political arena, Professor Kwesi Yankah’s insightful perspective sets the stage for the introduction of another enigmatic figure akin to Dr. Bawumia in 2008 – Ambassador Isaac Osei.

Renowned for his poise, integrity, and economic acumen, Ambassador Osei’s potential pairing with Dr. Bawumia promises a formidable leadership duo capable of navigating the complexities of governance and fostering national progress.

Amid the fervour surrounding Dr. Bawumia’s recent impactful engagements, notably the ‘Bawumia Speaks’ event and the unveiling of his campaign team, expectations are high for the announcement of his running mate. While prominent figures like Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Poku Prempeh and Education Minister Mr. Yaw Adutwum are prime contenders for the position, Ambassador Osei stands out as a ‘dark horse’ candidate with a wealth of experience spanning vital sectors crucial for economic growth.

Ambassador Isaac Osei’s illustrious career includes roles as the former CEO of Ghana Cocobod and Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

Before his resignation from TOR in 2019, TOR had completed refining 1 million barrels and commenced refining votel’s 11 million barrels crude arrangement, underpinning his capabilities in driving strategic initiatives and achieving remarkable milestones in his field. His extensive contributions to industry, diplomacy, finance, and agriculture underscore his potential as a transformative force within the NPP’s leadership framework.

Moreover, Ambassador Osei’s deep-rooted connections and diverse heritage amplify his appeal across various regions of Ghana, positioning him as a unifying figure with a nuanced understanding of the country’s socio-political landscape. His longstanding commitment to public service, coupled with his visionary outlook on national unity and development as well as a staunch Christian who worships at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra and at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church at Ahodwo in Kumasi, augurs well for a collaborative partnership with Dr. Bawumia towards actualizing the party’s objectives.

As the political discourse intensifies and strategic alliances take shape, the potential collaboration between Dr. Bawumia and Ambassador Isaac Osei resonates as a promising prospect rooted in shared values, foresight, and a steadfast commitment to propelling Ghana towards a prosperous future. With their combined expertise and dedication, the NPP’s electoral campaign gains a substantial asset poised to break new ground and chart a transformative course for the country.