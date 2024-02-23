DCOP Kwesi Ofori Appointed On Bawumia Manifesto Committee For Security

DCOP Kwesi Ofori

Retired Deputy Commissioner of Ghana Police (DCOP), Kwesi Ofori has been appointed a member of the Manifesto Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by its Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The former Public Affairs Director General of the Ghana Police Service is among others selected to contribute their expertise to the security committee, which is led by Edward Asomani, the National Security Coordinator.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, February 22, by the Communications Directorate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign.

The senior Police Officer retired from the Police Service on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60.

He has garnered a wealth of experience from his 35 years in the Police Service.

Prior to his retirement, he was the Director-General of the Ghana Police’s Public Affairs Directorate, demonstrating a profound understanding of security matters.

The Security Committee will be chaired by Edward Asomani, and Naana Anyah, Deputy Interior Minister as Co-Chair, as the rest in persons of; the Minister for Defense, Dominic Ntiwul, the Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, Kwabena Adu-Boahen, Nana Attobrah, Ambrose Dery, J.K Mensah, Ambassador Peter, Opata, and Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako will be the members.

The current Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah will serve as an Advisor to the Security Committee.

-BY Daniel Bampoe