AG Files Documents For Ofosu-Ampofo Trial

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The Office of the Attorney General has submitted to the registry of the Accra High Court, all the documents it intends to rely on for the trial of Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and its Deputy Communications officer, Anthony Kwaku Boahen.

The documents according to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yvonne Atakora-Obuobisa include the alleged leaked tape, a transcription of it, investigation caution and charge statements of the two accused persons as well a forensic report.

She told the court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu that they fled the documents this morning.

She stated that the last of the documents was discovered last Friday which was why they had to file them today.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm and two counts of assault against a public officer.

Mr. Boahen, on the other hand, is facing one count of conspiracy to cause harm.

They both pleaded not guilty.

According to the Attorney General, the NDC gurus also incited party members to mount a relentless ‘war’ on the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa and Chairman of the National Peace Council Reverend Prof Emmanuel Asante.

Meanwhile, Abdu Baasit Bamba who is lead counsel for Kwaku Boahen has told the court that he has filed a notice of particulars of alibi.

The lawyer on the first day of appearance had told the court that his clients had an alibi and had nothing to do with the charge preferred against him by the court.

It was the case of the lawyer that his client was nowhere near the meeting where the alleged tape was recorded.

He said his client was somewhere else and they will prove that.

Tony Lithur, counsel for Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo also indicated that he has an application he wishes to file.

The court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu adjourned the matter to May 27 for the defense team to have access to the prosecution documents.

The court would also take a look at the particulars of alibi on the same day.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak