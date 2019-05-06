BoG Introduces Upgraded Banknotes

THE BANK of Ghana (BoG) has started circulating its upgraded banknotes.

The upgraded banknotes, which went into circulation today, have enhanced security features in line with evolving changes in the technological landscape.

According to the BoG, “the upgraded banknotes also come with improved durability and machine readability.”

The security features, it says, include Optically Variable Magnetic Image, new Enhanced Security Thread (RAPID), and More Prominent Watermark.

However, some principal design elements such as The Big Six Portrait, Denominational Colours, dimensions, remain unchanged in the upgraded banknotes.

BY Melvin Tarlue