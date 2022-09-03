AG Report Exposses NSA Boss

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has been implecated in the latest report by the Auditor General.

According to the Auditor General’s Report, the NSA Director General is one of four recipients of double salaries paid by multiple Ghanaian public institutions in the year under review.

In Professor Twumasi’s case, he is said to have received salaries from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as well as the NSA even though he has been granted leave from the university upon assumption of his new role as NSA boss.

Professor Twumasi served as the Head of Department, Biochemistry and Biotechnology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology (KNUST) College of Science up until his appointment as the head of the NSA.

He was thus given a sabbatical leave from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021 by KNUST after he was appointed to serve in the office he still occupies.

However, the AG’s Report revealed that Prof. Twumasi continued to receive a full monthly salary from KNUST just as the three officers captured in the report during this period.

The accumulated salaries of all four officers amounted to 488,868.69 Ghana Cedis ($48,402) as at December 31, 2020.

Professor Twumasi’s accumulated salary from January 2019 to December 2021 was 147,235.90 Ghana Cedis ($14,577.81).

In a separate case flagged in the Auditor General’s report, Prof. Twumasi reported that on October 30, 2019 an NSA vehicle valued at 150,000 Ghana Cedis with registration number GX 6551-18 went missing during “an official visit to Kumasi”.

The report stated that though the case was reported to the Police, NSA Management couldn’t provide the official report to back the claim.