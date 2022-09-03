DVLA Starts Phase Two Implementation of Eye Test Reform

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Ghana Optometric Association (GO) have commenced a nationwide exercise to implement the second phase of the eye test reform.

The exercise is in compliance with Regulation 29(5) of the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.. 2180) to reinforce the DVLA’s mandate to promote road safety in the country.

Phase one of the reform began on June 1, 2022, for all categories A, B & E drivers’ and riders’ license applicants.

A statement by the management of DVLA said phase two will involve applicants for renewal, replacement, and upgrading of driver’s licences, conversion of foreign driver’s licences, proficiency test, accident reporting as well as traffic offending

drivers referred to DVLA by a Court of competent jurisdiction and all other services that will require an eye test.

It said the regulation provides that an applicant for a driver’s license must submit to the Licensing Authority, visual assessment results certified by a registered ophthalmologist or optometrist.

The reform seeks to standardise the testing processes and procedures to conform to Regulation 29 of L. I 2180.

“Justifications for the reform include ensuring that eye tests are conducted and the results certified by a registered ophthalmologist or optometrist only in compliance with the Regulation referred above,” the DVLA management said.

It further noted that it is to ensure that only persons with good vision are licensed to drive and ride and help identify drivers who may be developing vision problems and recommend treatment for them if possible.

Furthermore, it is to enhance the Authority’s quest to provide online driver’s licence renewal services as part of measures to reduce congestion at its offices.

“The driver’s brain and the eye must work together but sometimes it does not happen as expected so a neurological assessment of one’s eye is important to be assured that the driver sees well,” the statement said.

It also indicated that the reform has the tendency of reducing to the barest minimum the incidents of road accidents and would allow drivers to see well and interact well with the road environment.

“The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the Ghana Optometric

Association assure the public that effective systems including control measures have been put in place to transmit the results electronically through a portal from any of the eye test facilities to DVLA without any compromise of alteration,” it added.

It also encouraged applicants for services requiring eye tests to undergo the test between one and two months before obtaining the service.

Management of DVLA urged applicants and prospective drivers referred to under the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.. 2180) to comply with the reform to enhance their safety and the safety of other road users.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri