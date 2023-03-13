Agbodza’s Expropriating Projects Claim False – MoRH

Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah

The Ministry of Roads and Highways (MoRH) has dismissed as false claims by the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, that the Akufo-Addo administration is expropriating projects completed by the previous Mahama administration.

President Akufo-Addo stated in his State of the Nation Address to Parliament on March 8, 2023 that his administration has built more roads than any other government in Ghana’s 4th Republic history.

In response, Mr. Agbodza called the President’s claims “an unfortunate fabrication” and accused him of attempting to expropriate projects undertaken by his predecessor.

However, the Ministry of Roads and Highways stated in a statement issued on March 10, 2023, that the issues presented by the Minority Chief Whip contained inaccuracies and “do not represent the full facts.”

Apart from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange, Ring Road Flyover, Kaso Interchange, Goffard Road Interchange, and Airport Hills Interchange, all others were started and completed by the Akufo-Addo administration, according to the statement issued by the Ministry’s Public Relations Unit.

The statement named them as Pokuase Interchange, Tema Motorway Phase1, Obetsebi Interchange Phase 1, Flower Pot Interchange (ongoing), East Legon Underpass, Suhum Interchange, Tamale Interchange, Nungua Interchange (ongoing), Adjiringanor road (ongoing), and PTC Interchange (Sod-cutting).

The rest are Kpong Barrier Interchange (ongoing), Dawhenya Interchange (sod-cutting), Prampram Interchange (sod-cutting), Savannah Interchange (sod-cutting) and Obetsebi Interchange Phase 2 (ongoing).

Roads

Concerning the length of completed road projects, the Ministry stated, “We wish to refer to our press statement dated 31st March 2022 wherein the length of roads completed were accounted for,” as stated by the President in the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Minister said furthermore, the annex to the 2023 SONA presented to Parliament by President Akufo-Addo contains information on all completed road projects from January 2017 to December 2022.

“The 231-page document provides such details as the region, metropolis/municipality, road name and length completed, and the type of construction activity undertaken on the road. These are facts that can be verified by any member of the public.

“In the spirit of transparency and accountability, the Ministry has widely circulated the information contained in the document on its digital media platforms; website – https://mrh.gov.gh, Facebook – Ministry of Roads & Highways and Twitter –@mrhgovgh,” the statement added.

He said the Ministry was committed to providing the necessary road infrastructure for the country’s socioeconomic development and assured the public that “the Ministry will continue to provide accurate information on road projects to the good people of Ghana” in the spirit of transparency and accountability.

By Ernest Kofi Adu