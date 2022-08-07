Agenda 111 Project Has Created Jobs for The Youth- Yunyoo Chief Tells Nana

The Paramount Chief of the Yunyoo Traditional Area, Chief Dawuda Yaamya

The Paramount Chief of the Yunyoo Traditional Area, Chief Dawuda Yaamya, has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Agenda 111 project initiative.

According to him, the Agenda 111 project has created job opportunities for the youth in the area.

“The Agenda 111 project has changed the local economy and the youth are engaged on the site , women taking advantage by providing services and other businesses.”

He thanked government for the creation of the Yunyoo-Nasuan district noting that it has not just brought governance closer to them but also enable them to be active participants in the developmental derive.

“The establishment of a SHS, Girls Model school is a prove that you are a committed to brining education to the doorsteps of the people.”

The Paramount Chief of Yunyoo, however appealed to government to fix the deplorable roads in the district saying “there’s no single meter of gravel road in the entire district. Yunyoo is the only district in the North East with a town road yet to be asphalted.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said his concern is that the Agenda 111 projects should be carried out before he leaves office.

“So everywhere I go I want to take a look at what stage it is so that we make decisions that has to be made to accelerate the development.

Mr. President assured the people and chiefs of the Yunyoo-Nasuan that STEM earmarked to be establish in the district will be fulfilled.

He assured that government will ensure that the people of Yunyoo-Nasuan gets their share of the year of roads initiative.

“Years and years of supporting NDC left this area without a single meter of tarred road but now you are going to get more roads.”

President Akufo-Addo told the people of Yunyoo-Nasuan that supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) means that they are supporting progress in their area.

“I am very happy by the growth of our party in this area and I pray that the next NPP presidential candidate and the MP will win massively here in Yunyoo so that when we are talking about breaking the eight Yunyoo will be part of the reason we were able to break it.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Yunyoo