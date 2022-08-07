President Commissions North East RCC, YEA Offices At Nalerigu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , has commissioned the North East Regional Coordinating Council Office complex at Nalerigu.

The administration complex was constructed at a cost of seventeen million, six hundred and forty-seven thousand, five hundred and forty-three cedis, and seventeen pesewas (GH¢17,647,543.17). It will house all the departments of the Regional Co-ordinating Council and other Institutions to ensure effective and efficient administration of the Region.

He also commissioned the Yourh Employment Agency (YEA) office at Nalerigu as part of his one day tour of the North East region.

At the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo reiterated the importance of creating the new regions to bring government closer to the people and to accelerate process of social and economic progress in the various regions.

“This Regional Coordinating Council building we are opening is one such important focal point for governmental work in the region and I am very happy that the sod that I cut has ended up in this magnificent building

According to him, government cannot build the regions without creating the institutions that will make a regional development a success.

“There were those who couldn’t do anything when they were in office but continue to make comments about those who do things so we will make the history and we will leave the others to comment on the history.”

He indicated that 11 road projects have been completed while 61 are still ongoing in the Northern East region.

“Eleven (11) road projects have been completed in the North East region in my time, and sixty-one (61) are ongoing. Reference has already been made to the work that has been done on the town roads in Nalerigu and Gambaga and in Walewale, bridges that are being built in the area, and the developments in the various important road connections, that there are in this region.”

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, lauded government for the massive developmental projects in the North East region.

“North East has had its share of the National cake because of the developmental projects that have spread across the region and we have seen tremendous improvement on our roads, construction of YEA regional office, district courts for Nalerigu, Walewale , Gambaga, bus terminal in Nalerigu, four new SHSs, Agenda 111 among others.”

“Mr. President you and your Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have done what most governments have not been able to do for the people of Mamprugu and for that matter your name and footprints will remain in Mamprugu even for generations to come.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu