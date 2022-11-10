Agenda 111 Starts In Volta

Dr. Archibald Letsa

Various districts in the Volta Region are to benefit from infrastructural projects to boost their health needs as part of the ‘Agenda 111 Project’ envisioned by the President.

This is in line with efforts by government to boost the healthcare infrastructure to benefit all citizens and in fulfillment of government policy to build a hospital in each district.

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, who announced this at his turn at the Ministry of Information’s ‘Meet the Press’ series in Accra yesterday, said the projects which are under various stages of completion comprises four state-of-the-art surgical theatres for maternity, obstetrics and gynaecology, isolation wards among others.

The projects include Agortime Ziope Hospital, Anloga District Hospital, Akatsi North District Hospital and Afadzato South District Hospital.

The rest are Akatsi South District Hospital, Adaklu District Hospital and Ho West District Hospital located at Ave-Dakpa.

On road projects, Ho-Sokode road has been dualised while dualisation of the Ho road is currently underway as well as Asikuma junction and Have road also under construction.

According to the Regional Minister, while there is upgrading of Klefe town roads, there is also the asphalt overlaying of 15 kilometre roads in the Hohoe Municipality.

“There is construction of two storey 87 unit shops, 24 unit WC, restaurant and other ancillary facilities, 12 unit WC, restaurant and other ancillary facilities and in phase 2, there is the construction of two storey 54 unit shops, 12 main entrance, the construction of a proposed two storey 37 unit among others,” he added.

In the area of agriculture, the minister stated that over 300,000 people, both males and females, have benefited under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme since 2020.

He further indicated that various districts have already benefited from water projects, which will be extended to other districts such as North Tongu, Ho West, Agotime Ziope under phase 4 of the project.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah