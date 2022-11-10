Fraudsters Selling Uncompleted Central Market Shops

SOME FRAUDSTERS have started selling shops in the Kumasi Central Market project, which is still under construction on the blindside of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

According to the KMA, they have not sanctioned anyone or group to sell shops to prospective buyers, therefore the public should report such deceitful people to the security agencies for action.

In a press release signed by Henrietta A.K. Aboagye, KMA Public Relations Officer (PRO), the report states that “The KMA has noted with serious concern that some faceless people have been collecting money from some traders and individuals with the assurance that they will be given shops at the phase II of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project (Central Market) whiles the project is still under construction.”

Ms. Aboagye warned the public, especially those that have interest in owning a shop in the still under construction market, not to pay monies to anyone, stressing that anyone that pays money to such fraudulent people does so at his/her own risk.

“In view of the above, management wishes to state categorically that such news and persons involved are not authorised by them and whoever pays money to anybody with the view that he/she will be given allocation at the Central Market when completed does so at his/her own risk.”

She urged the public to report anyone who demands payment of money with the assurance of being given a shop or shops at the Central Market to the “Secretariats of the Metro Chief Executive (Mayor) and the Coordinating Director or the appropriate security agency”, to arrest them.

According to the KMA PRO, “No decision has been taken on the amount to be paid for the allocation of shops when the project is completed, stressing “at the appropriate time all such information relating to the allocation and payment for shops and the modalities for payment would be made public.”

